DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stake Trimmed by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC cut its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in DocuSign by 128.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after buying an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,551,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,284 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,637,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,186,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,368,000 after purchasing an additional 58,555 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of DOCU traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $48.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,126,691. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.35. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.13 and a fifty-two week high of $288.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -90.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

