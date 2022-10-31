Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Short Interest Update

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,404,800 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the September 30th total of 2,969,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,002.8 days.

Dollarama Trading Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:DLMAF opened at $60.22 on Monday. Dollarama has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $64.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.24.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLMAF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$81.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$88.50 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollarama currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.35.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.