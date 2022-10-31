DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Short Interest Update

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,360,000 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the September 30th total of 3,420,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

In other DoubleVerify news, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 3,258,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $83,911,344.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,867,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,088,743. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DoubleVerify news, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 3,258,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $83,911,344.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,867,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,088,743. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 96,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $2,549,918.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,931,877 shares of company stock worth $178,729,210 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DoubleVerify Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 54.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,808,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,518. DoubleVerify has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $40.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.00 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.71.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $109.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.85 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

