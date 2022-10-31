Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the September 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Drax Group Stock Performance
DRXGY opened at $11.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.31. Drax Group has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $21.58.
Drax Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.1782 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th.
About Drax Group
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Drax Group (DRXGY)
- Morgan Stanley Still Has Double Digit Upside
- Here’s Why Quest Diagnostics Stock Should Be in Your Portfolio
- Krispy Kreme Deal with McDonalds Could Be a Gamechanger
- Why is AbbVie Stock Falling, but Still Good Long-Term?
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.