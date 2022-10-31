DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stock Position Raised by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $13,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 408.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

NYSE DTE opened at $113.64 on Monday. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $140.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.70 and a 200-day moving average of $126.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,471.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DTE Energy news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $377,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,574.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,471.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $747,753. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

