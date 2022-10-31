Ducommun (DCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect Ducommun to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.07). Ducommun had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $174.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.32 million. On average, analysts expect Ducommun to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:DCO opened at $47.76 on Monday. Ducommun has a 1 year low of $38.89 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $576.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.34.

In other Ducommun news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $66,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,899 shares in the company, valued at $967,497.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ducommun in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 62.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 23.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ducommun in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Ducommun from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

