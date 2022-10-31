Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,709 Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFUV. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $33.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.93. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $35.43.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.