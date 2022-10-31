Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Buys 582 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,256 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,442 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,605 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Boeing by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 9,476 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,066 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 143,968 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $19,683,000 after buying an additional 30,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $98.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.47.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $143.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.38. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

