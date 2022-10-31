Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 84 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 15.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 25.5% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 34.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at about $6,980,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $291.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.53. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $265.42 and its 200 day moving average is $267.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 52.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $361.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.67.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

