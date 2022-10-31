Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,778,802,000 after buying an additional 630,238 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 3,884.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 474,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,771,000 after purchasing an additional 462,342 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,798,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,989,000 after purchasing an additional 336,781 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 481.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 188,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,191,000 after purchasing an additional 156,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $66,632,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

Align Technology Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $188.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.80. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.00 and a 12 month high of $713.33.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.