E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) Stock Price Down 4.4%

The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.97 and last traded at $13.98. 487 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 264,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on E.W. Scripps in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

E.W. Scripps Stock Performance

About E.W. Scripps

(Get Rating)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.