Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (EFSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 4th

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This is a boost from Eagle Financial Services’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Eagle Financial Services stock opened at $36.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Eagle Financial Services has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $41.50.

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $15.77 million for the quarter.

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

