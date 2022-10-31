Earthstone Energy (ESTE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Earthstone Energy to post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $472.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 426.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Earthstone Energy to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Earthstone Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ESTE stock opened at $15.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 2.04. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average is $14.74.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Earthstone Energy

In other Earthstone Energy news, major shareholder Pincus (E&P) Xii L.P. Warburg sold 6,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $98,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,883,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,839,636.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Pincus (E&P) Xii L.P. Warburg sold 6,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $98,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,883,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,839,636.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Cypress Investments, Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $14,750,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,017,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,503,891.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 27,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 74.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 93,418 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at $182,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 332.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 40,835 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ESTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.