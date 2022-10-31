East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW) Short Interest Down 29.0% in October

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the September 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition stock. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 281,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

ERESW stock remained flat at $0.18 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 342,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,089. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16. East Resources Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.85.

