East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW) Short Interest Down 29.0% in October

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the September 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional Trading of East Resources Acquisition
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition stock. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 281,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.
East Resources Acquisition Stock Performance
ERESW stock remained flat at $0.18 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 342,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,089. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16. East Resources Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.85.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on East Resources Acquisition (ERESW)
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Can Comcast Monetize Existing Users for Streaming Success?
Receive News & Ratings for East Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.