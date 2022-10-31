Eastern (EML) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.54 million during the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 12.63%.

EML opened at $21.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average of $20.54. The company has a market capitalization of $133.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.89. Eastern has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastern in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Eastern from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Eastern by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eastern by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eastern by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Eastern by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Eastern by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. 62.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

