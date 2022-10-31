easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Short Interest Down 10.5% in October

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the September 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

easyJet Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $3.78 on Monday. easyJet has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $9.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESYJY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 560 ($6.77) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 260 ($3.14) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 490 ($5.92) to GBX 415 ($5.01) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 360 ($4.35) to GBX 290 ($3.50) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $532.86.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

