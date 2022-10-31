eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,223 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in eBay by 78.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in eBay by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.13. 173,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,572,810. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 94.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $77.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.88.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.53%.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark decreased their price target on eBay to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.23.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.