eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Short Interest Update

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,920,000 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the September 30th total of 19,430,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

eBay Price Performance

eBay stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,750,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,263,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.75 and its 200 day moving average is $44.88. eBay has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $77.61.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 209.53%.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of eBay

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of eBay by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 2,345.9% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.23.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.