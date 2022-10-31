eCash One Day Trading Volume Hits $13.66 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. eCash has a market cap of $723.72 million and $13.66 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, eCash has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,467.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.73 or 0.00560606 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00232971 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00049900 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000735 BTC.
- Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About eCash
eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 19,212,348,423,303 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
