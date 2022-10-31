Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:RNEW) Declares $0.01 Dividend

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:RNEW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, October 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Monday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance
Shares of LON:RNEW opened at GBX 0.87 ($0.01) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.97. Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 0.83 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 1.10 ($0.01).
Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Company Profile
