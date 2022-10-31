Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:RNEW) Declares $0.01 Dividend

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:RNEW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, October 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Monday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON:RNEW opened at GBX 0.87 ($0.01) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.97. Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 0.83 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC, an investment trust, engages in investing in renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure assets primarily in the United States.

