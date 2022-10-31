Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,645 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECL. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 25,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

Ecolab Trading Up 3.0 %

In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 66,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $174.76 per share, with a total value of $11,608,782.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 31,080,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,713,637.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 66,427 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $174.76 per share, with a total value of $11,608,782.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,713,637.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL opened at $157.77 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.93 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.33 and a 200-day moving average of $160.51. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

