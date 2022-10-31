Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Raymond James

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EW. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

NYSE:EW opened at $70.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $69.70 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The stock has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.21.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $498,708.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,464.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $498,708.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,464.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,481,153.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,611 shares of company stock worth $8,096,131. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

