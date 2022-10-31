Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Truist Financial

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $112.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $112.46.

NYSE EW opened at $70.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.21. The company has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $69.70 and a 1-year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,611 shares of company stock valued at $8,096,131. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,369,096,000 after buying an additional 581,636,429 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,630,000 after buying an additional 1,244,420 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 305.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,875,000 after buying an additional 917,906 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $511,685,000 after buying an additional 860,313 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,853,612,000 after buying an additional 648,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

