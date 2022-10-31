Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Given New C$10.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) had its target price dropped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

EGO has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:EGO traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.62. 66,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $12.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 49.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $213.45 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 12,500.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the second quarter valued at $78,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 19.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

