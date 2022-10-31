Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the September 30th total of 21,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Eledon Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 679,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,543 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $109,000. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eledon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ELDN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.31. The stock had a trading volume of 20,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,778. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eledon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ELDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.07. Equities analysts predict that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.