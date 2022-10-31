Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up 0.7% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the second quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.8% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the second quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 764,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,146,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344 shares during the period. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 22.6% during the second quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $412.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.59.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $360.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,018. The firm has a market cap of $342.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.61, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $362.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 500,901 shares of company stock valued at $168,282,556. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

