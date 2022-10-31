Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Short Interest Update

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,500 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the September 30th total of 121,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Elior Group Price Performance

Shares of ELROF stock opened at $2.85 on Monday. Elior Group has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $2.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Elior Group in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Elior Group from €6.50 ($6.63) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Elior Group from €2.50 ($2.55) to €2.00 ($2.04) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Elior Group from €2.50 ($2.55) to €2.20 ($2.24) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Elior Group Company Profile

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

