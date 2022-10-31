EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) CFO Sells $1,350,000.00 in Stock

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at $13,654,305. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.8 %

EMCOR Group stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.10. The stock had a trading volume of 559,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,355. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.64 and a 52-week high of $142.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.48.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of EMCOR Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EME. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EME. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on EMCOR Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.75.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

