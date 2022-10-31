EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.60-7.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.81 billion. EMCOR Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.60-$7.85 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.75.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EME traded up $5.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.03. The company had a trading volume of 682,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,183. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.48. EMCOR Group has a one year low of $95.64 and a one year high of $142.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 18.65%. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 5,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,142,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other EMCOR Group news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,142,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,553,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,325. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EME. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in EMCOR Group by 92.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth $121,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

