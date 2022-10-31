Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Short Interest Down 9.4% in October

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the September 30th total of 2,240,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 664,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emergent BioSolutions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter valued at $931,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter valued at $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

Emergent BioSolutions Price Performance

Emergent BioSolutions stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,048. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.78. Emergent BioSolutions has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $242.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

