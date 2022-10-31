Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.74 billion-$4.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.75 billion. Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.00-$4.15 EPS.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.69. 324,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,045,983. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.76 and a 200 day moving average of $84.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.40. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.38.

Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 115.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,279 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 7.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 24,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

