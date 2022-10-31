EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Cut to Hold at Berenberg Bank

EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EMSHF. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of EMS-CHEMIE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Baader Bank lowered shares of EMS-CHEMIE to a “reduce” rating and set a CHF 575 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

EMS-CHEMIE Trading Down 10.6 %

Shares of EMSHF stock opened at $636.55 on Monday. EMS-CHEMIE has a 1 year low of $636.55 and a 1 year high of $1,058.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $690.64 and its 200-day moving average is $777.91.

About EMS-CHEMIE

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in the high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses worldwide. The company's High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high-performance polyamides granulates. Its Specialty Chemicals segment develops, produces, and sells fibers, bonding agent for tires, fusible adhesives, and adhesive yarns for technical and textile applications; powder coatings; and reactive diluents.

