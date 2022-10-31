Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Cincinnati Financial Corp

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 107,600 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $7,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 605.2% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 136.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENB. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

Shares of ENB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.91. 88,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,049,494. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.38. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $78.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.80.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

