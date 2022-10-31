Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Shares Gap Down to $1.69

Shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.69, but opened at $1.57. Enel Chile shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 1,535 shares changing hands.

ENIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Enel Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enel Chile in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENIC. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Enel Chile by 23.2% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,978,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,408 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $969,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enel Chile by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 415,298 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Enel Chile by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,095,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 333,790 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Enel Chile by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 623,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 299,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

