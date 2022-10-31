Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Sold by Montanaro Asset Management Ltd

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 859,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Energy Recovery comprises approximately 2.5% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 1.52% of Energy Recovery worth $16,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,867,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,614,000 after buying an additional 791,518 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter worth $10,516,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter worth $7,890,000. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,176,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,695,000 after buying an additional 217,712 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter worth $3,798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ERII shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Energy Recovery to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, Director Sherif Foda sold 15,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $404,914.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,284.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Sherif Foda sold 15,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $404,914.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,284.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $44,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,200.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,579 shares of company stock valued at $512,151. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERII traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,889. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.67 and a beta of 1.16. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $26.20.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Recovery Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.