Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Short Interest Up 8.3% in October

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,700 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the September 30th total of 249,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 168.6 days.

Enghouse Systems Price Performance

Shares of EGHSF remained flat at $21.95 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.90. Enghouse Systems has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $48.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EGHSF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TD Securities cut Enghouse Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Enghouse Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

