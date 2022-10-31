ENN Energy Holdings Limited (XNGSY) to Issue Dividend of $0.25 on December 15th

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2495 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd.
ENN Energy Trading Down 3.9 %
XNGSY opened at $44.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.86. ENN Energy has a 12-month low of $42.80 and a 12-month high of $79.66.
ENN Energy Company Profile
