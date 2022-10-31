Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) EVP Sells $12,400.00 in Stock

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) EVP Ryan C. Dunn sold 400 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $12,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Enterprise Bancorp Stock Down 1.9 %

EBTC stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,229. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.57 and a twelve month high of $46.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.52.

Enterprise Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Enterprise Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trevian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 16.9% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,714 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,946 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,556 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000. 30.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

