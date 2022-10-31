EOS (EOS) Trading 2.4% Higher This Week

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and $180.34 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EOS has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00005404 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00012028 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00019026 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000306 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00006936 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002254 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004756 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004420 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000637 BTC.
EOS Coin Profile
EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,004,599,965 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.
EOS Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
