Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up 1.3% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IWN traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.41. 14,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,395. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.36. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $128.24 and a 1 year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

