Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.59.

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.74. 281,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,689,590. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.50 and its 200-day moving average is $146.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.67.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

