Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 165 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $388.66. 416,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,496,720. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $397.65.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

