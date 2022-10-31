Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Takes $908,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 6,650.3% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 197,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,431,000 after purchasing an additional 194,589 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth about $15,880,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth about $8,942,000. Milestone Advisory Partners raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 65,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,410,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RYU traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,087. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.69 and a fifty-two week high of $127.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.14 and a 200-day moving average of $116.83.

