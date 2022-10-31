Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,901 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Motco increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 159,015 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 74,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 19,814 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,725,254 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,565,000 after purchasing an additional 41,460 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.47. 360,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,649,223. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $186.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.