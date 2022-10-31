EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Trading Down 4.4%

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) dropped 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.16. Approximately 56,097 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,033,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EQRx in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQRx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.37.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.84.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EQRx by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of EQRx by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.
