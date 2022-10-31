EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives $57.12 Average PT from Brokerages

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.63.

EQT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. PETERS & COMPAN reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

EQT opened at $38.68 on Monday. EQT has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 13.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 66.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after buying an additional 4,423,003 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 79.9% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 8,950,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $307,970,000 after buying an additional 3,975,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 6,029.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP raised its position in shares of EQT by 24.4% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 5,918,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after buying an additional 1,162,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

