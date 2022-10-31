EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Cut to $55.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EQT. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. PETERS & COMPAN reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

EQT stock opened at $39.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.18. EQT has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.40 and its 200 day moving average is $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in EQT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

