EQT (NYSE:EQT) Shares Gap Up to $38.68

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.68, but opened at $39.96. EQT shares last traded at $40.82, with a volume of 108,524 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on EQT from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EQT from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on EQT in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EQT from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

EQT Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of EQT by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 336,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,102 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of EQT by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 208,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of EQT by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.