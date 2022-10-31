Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Equinix by 112.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter valued at about $30,698,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 5.2% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.5% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Equinix from $716.00 to $571.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.81.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,808 shares of company stock worth $3,394,370 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

EQIX traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $568.81. The stock had a trading volume of 9,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $853.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $595.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $648.92.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

