Equinox Gold (EQX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Equinox Gold (CVE: EQX):

10/25/2022 – Equinox Gold was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a C$5.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$8.00.

10/21/2022 – Equinox Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.00 to C$5.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Equinox Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$8.00 to C$7.00.

10/13/2022 – Equinox Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.75 to C$6.00.

9/12/2022 – Equinox Gold was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$4.90 price target on the stock, down previously from C$5.30.

9/9/2022 – Equinox Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.50 to C$8.50.

Equinox Gold Stock Down 0.9 %

EQX stock traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$7.88. 53,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold Corp has a twelve month low of C$4.25 and a twelve month high of C$8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.